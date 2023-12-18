BMW and Puma often work together. This time they put an old retro racer in the spotlight.

The holidays are coming again. This means that car manufacturers will once again offer the most far-fetched items for brand enthusiasts. Because let's be honest, your life is not complete without a Renault Captur Scarf, Opel mug set or Mitsubishi underpants.

BMW and Puma understand this like no other. You can get great sports shoes at Puma, but they also have a complete ///M collection. In our opinion, this supports all the people who spend 4-7 grand per car on a sports package.

BMW and Puma collaboration

In most cases it's quite simple: light blue, violet and red next to each other. Just like the grille of your M3 GTS equipped and chipped 320i. That's fine in itself, but it could of course be much cooler. Puma does this with the new collection that should put Roy Lichtenstein in the spotlight.

Puma celebrates the 100th birthday of this artist who was involved in BMW's Art Car project at the time. In this case it specifically concerns the 320i Turbo Art Car with which BMW participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

That BMW racing car was already good for over 300 hp at the time. Now you have also chipped your 320i to 300 hp, but unlike your car, the pistons of this 320i racer did not melt at those power levels. After 24 hours of barking at Le Mans, the 320i Turbo Art Car won its class:

GABBER!

You can now get clothes at Puma with prints that seem to come straight from the 320i Art Car. It's good that they mention it, because it reminds us a bit of the Cavello and Australian tracksuits that shaven-headed Dutch people walked around with in the 1990s. Yes, people did that on a voluntary basis back then.

The prices are very reasonable, ranging from 50 to 200 'eckermen'. It is a cool initiative that will not benefit Lichtenstein himself, because he has not been with us since 1997.

