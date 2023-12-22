And no, it is not the design, it is the explanation why the sales figures of the BMW XM are below average.

BMW has upset enough people with the XM. For what is a 'top model' and independent model from BMW M for the first time in a long time, and therefore officially the successor to the M1, it is a somewhat flashy thing. Well, BMW claims that times are changing and the market is currently demanding a muddy SUV. The car is therefore a bit disappointing for fans.

BMW XM flopt

For fans, almost everything from BMW is disappointing, despite the fact that the sales figures are excellent and the car journal often thinks it is not too bad. This does not apply to the BMW XM. In fact, the car is disappointing in every aspect. It is too heavy to be really fast or fun, the engine is not unique to the car (it also comes in the M5 and is already in the X7), we don't really need to talk about the looks and as a luxury travel car it is the X7 is actually a better car on every front. And as a sporty SUV you don't have to ask for more than an X5 M Competition.

It now also appears that the sales figures are very disappointing. We're really talking about not much more than a few thousand per quarter. BMW really hoped to sell more copies of the XM than that. Is the car that disappointing? Partly yes, but M boss Frank van Meel admits that they made a mistake. The timing of the sales could have been better, according to Van Meel.

BMW XM Label Red too early

It's very simple. BMW initially unveiled the BMW XM in its 'middle' version, the regular XM. This has the 4.4 liter S68 V8 with electric power to produce up to 653 hp. It was already announced that there would be a more powerful version, which was unveiled a few months later as the Label Red. This has the same power source, but with 748 hp. According to Van Meel, BMW should have kept the Label Red behind closed doors a little longer. Now you knew before the regular XM was delivered that a better version was on the way, which makes the sales pitch for the mid-range model not interesting.

It also doesn't help that a tempered version is on the way: the BMW XM 50e. This will be the new entry-level car with a six-in-line engine and 571 hp. That also gets in the way of the mid-engine a bit, because if you don't want the full-fat 750 hp, 570 sounds like more than enough. In short: if you know what's coming, why would you take the regular XM now? Van Meel therefore suggests that the timing of these versions could have been better.

So we will see whether the figures for the BMW XM in 2024 will not be too bad. For now, the M SUV seems like a bit of a disappointment in every respect. (via Top Gear)

This article BMW admits: made a mistake with the XM first appeared on Ruetir.