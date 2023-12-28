AC Schnitzer will soon be working on the new BMW 5 Series and we already have a picture of the rims.

The new BMW 5 Series divides opinion (as BMW often does), but the G60 had big shoes to fill from the start. The 5 Series is certainly full of beautiful sedans and the F10 and G30 prove that the brand was still able to build beautiful cars in the 1910s. With the G30 LCI being perhaps one of the most beautiful 5 Series ever, it is difficult to get over that.

BMW 5 Series (G60)

Did that work? Meh. Give him some time, we say. In any case, AC Schnitzer does not wait too long with their series of upgrades for the G60. We have to wait a while for the entire set, but the tuner is already showing the new BMW 5 Series with their pattas. They look good, surprisingly good even.

AC Schnitzer rims

The AC Schnitzer rim design is not new, but the combination with the BMW 5 Series is. If the undersigned may express his opinion: that is very neat. The simple rim design suits the 5 Series, strangely enough. Well, it helps that I don't think the G60 is nearly as ugly as the rest of the internet, but still.

If the silver 'diamond cut' style is not your thing, the same rims are also mounted in completely black. Speaking of not being your cup of tea, but the choice is nice.

Of rest

We'll have to wait and see about the other AC Schnitzer stuff for the BMW 5 Series G60, but it all seems to be shaping up reasonably well. Suspension, a carbon lip all around, a spoiler on the back, these rims, interior parts and even tuning. AC Schnitzer says they are working on power increases for the petrol, diesel and hybrid models.

