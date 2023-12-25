Bluesky takes another step to compete head to head with Elon Musk's X, former Twitter. You can now read his posts without an account. Competitors are closing the gap.

As often happens in business, when a giant falters, competitors appear with the intention of giving it the final push and taking its place. The debacle of Twitter, now X, has been taken advantage of by Meta to launch Threads. And now Bluesky takes another step to compete head to head with X.

Bluesky is a social network founded by some members of Twitter, including the creator of this social network himself, Jack Dorsey.

Is about a decentralized network that uses an open protocol. So it is more transparent and less intrusive than X, one of its great attractions.

Bluesky opens to everyone

Until now, Bluesky has been running in Private mode. An account can only be registered by invitation. It was also not possible to read network messages without logging in. So its scope was very limited.

Everything changes with himto update 1.60. In addition to launching a new logo, it opens the social network, partially, to those who do not have an account:

The invitation is still required to get an account, but if you don't have one, It is now possible to see all the posts, and perform searches.

This will allow your users to share their posts with people who are not from Bluesky, and be much more visible. Although you can keep them private, if you wish, from the settings.

As we see in the photos, This important novelty has come accompanied by a logo change. If Twitter was the social blue bird, Bluesky is the social blue butterfly.

It remains to be seen how the decentralized protocol and self-moderation will work when a new account can be created freely. But as we see in the photos, Bluesky's operation is practically identical to Twitter, without its disadvantagesso he has every chance to replace her, or at least, to stand up to her.

You can access all of Bluesky's posts from their website, and sign up for the waiting list to receive an invitation, here.

You can now browse Bluesky without having an account. That will make it much more visible to the general public. Will he be able to overshadow X?