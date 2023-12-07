There are ships to transport passengers, containers, cars or gas and then there is the Blue Marlin, designed simply to move other boats. And that among a surprising list of megastructures that includes everything from oil exploitation platforms to enormous barges. It sounds crazy, but it is the task for which they have designed it: to cross the oceans with enormous structures carried on the “back”, such as the hull of the aircraft carrier HMAS Adelaide that was loaded in 2013 in the waters of the Ría de Vigo to be transported later. to Australia.

He has muscle to do it. The record of its manager, Boskalis, a Dutch company that has owned Dockwise since 2013 – a benchmark in heavy maritime transport – is impressive.

The ship presents a length of 224.8 meters, measures 63 m wide and reaches a draft of 13.3 that can be expanded to 28.4 when submerged. Its large deck is around 11,200 square meters (178.2×63 m) and allows it to reach a dead weight that exceeds 70,000 tons. With cargo on board her Marlin Blue she can travel at a cruising speed of around 13 knots.

The most surprising thing about the boat is probably not its size or speed, but how it manages to transport weights up to the caliber of the Adelaide or the ALHD Canberra. Because the Blue Marlin doesn’t drag. Her work is more complex: fit your load on its wide deck.

The key to the Blue Marlin is its design, which places it in the category of heavy-lift semi-submersible vessels (flo-flo, float-on float-off) and allows it to work in a peculiar way to facilitate stowage.

Basically, heavy-lift semisubmersibles fill their tanks with ballast to remain partially submerged and make loading tasks on its enormous deck easier. Its technical sheet explains that it incorporates, among other equipment, four main ballast pumps.

























This is how the Adelaide was loaded in December 2013 in the waters of the Rías Baixas, a complex operation that required the assistance of moorers, pilots and tugboats, among other personnel. The ship submerged part of her extensive deck, positioned the Adelaide, and then refloated. To ensure that the enormous structure was well fixed, a “bed” was made of iron and wood.

The Adeliade is only one of his many feats with heavy loads. In the cover photo he can be seen in 2006 entering Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after completing a long voyage from Texas to move a platform with the Sea Based X-Band Radar (SBX). Another structure she has dealt with is part of the 59,500-ton Thunder Horse oil platform.

The Blue Marlin is not the only heay-lift semi-submersible, a concept, as Va de Barcos points out, that goes back decades and includes other classes, such as the Ocean Servant or Super Servant. Blue is not the only one in his family either. In its fleet, Boskalis also includes the White Marlin (72,000 tons) and Black Marlin (57,200 tons), all aimed at transporting heavy loads.

The ship was manufactured at the China Shipbuilding Corporation facilities located in Taiwan in 2000 – the year that appears on its file – and was remodeled some time later in South Korea. She now she sails the oceans become a true strongman of the seasa category that leaves other prodigies of naval engineering, such as the impressive offshore construction ship Pioneering Spirit.

