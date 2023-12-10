The anime Champions: Oliver and Benji marked an entire generation of viewers. That’s why we now recommend Blue Lock.

In the vast world of manga/anime, where action and drama are the norm, a star emerges that stands out above the competition: Blue Lock. This series not only delves into the action, but masterfully captures the essence of football, transcending the boundaries of the sport to explore its profound impact on life. If you are one of those who enjoyed Champions: Oliver and Benji, you have to see it.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, probably because it reflects reality: it is not always smooth and perfect. Blue Lock takes this truth and transforms it into something exceptional. The title not only matches the passion of the game, but also reflects its duality.

This anime is quite an experience.

Football is not limited to being a game; It is a global phenomenon that extends beyond the countryside, reaching political and social dimensions. Blue Lock challenges the typical narrative of sports camaraderie from the first episode, “Dream.”

Jinpachi Ego, the coach, sets a discordant tone by demanding individuality and selfishness from the 300 players under his rigorous training regimen. This approach, contrary to the usual teachings in sports anime, reflects the reality of professional football.

The game of football, with its duality between selfishness and camaraderie, is precisely captured in Blue Lock. This unique representation elevates the anime above the rest, making it more than just a sports series. It is an exceptionally realistic and challenging experience.

Blue Lock marks a new era in sports anime, challenging conventions and pushing storytelling to new limits. This show is not just for football fans; is a work that challenges the perception of sports in the world of entertainment.

Blue Lock

What is it about?

The manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura begins with Japan’s elimination from the 2018 World Cup. From that moment on, coach Ego Jinpachi is entrusted with the mission of ending the belief that Japanese soccer is weak. That’s why he creates a unique training system. Since he brings together 300 young people in one place to find the perfect striker. The protagonist is Isagi Yoichi, a scorer who lost a very important game by passing the ball to a teammate, who missed the shot, instead of taking the shot himself.

So get ready to immerse yourself in a unique and exciting adventure with Blue Lock. This series will not only make you experience the passion of football, but will immerse you in a world full of intrigue, challenges and reflections on the true nature of the beautiful game. Plus, I’m sure you’ll enjoy it as much as the legendary Champions: Oliver and Benji.

Champions Oliver and Benji

The first season of Blue Lock is available on Crunchyroll.

