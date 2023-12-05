At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray pack of Blue Beetle, the presentation of a new superhero within the shared DC universe.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray home edition of Blue Beetle, in which the actor Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) plays the Mexican superhero of DC Comicsaccompanied by his fun family, where they bet on action and comedy in a shared DC universe that is being readjusted with the takeover of the controls by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3).

The movie Blue Beetle is the big screen debut of the character Jaime Reyes, a Mexican living in the United States who will discover a powerful and ancient artifact that will give him superhuman abilities. The film is now on sale in stores on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray and DVD; as well as in digital format. The North American film co-produced by The Safran Company (The Peacemaker, The Warren File) with Warner Bros. Pictures is distributed in Spain by Arvi Licensing, and can also be seen on the HBO Max streaming service.

Along with the normal editions, Arvi Licensing also brings to the Spanish market, available in all physical and online stores while supplies last, a special limited edition in Steelbook and a pack with an exclusive Funko Pop of the protagonist, in 4K Ultra HD + Blu -Ray.

The film is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (Los Reyes de Baltimore), with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala) writing the film’s script, based on the DC Comics characters. The film has a cast headed by ), George Lopez (Score Pending), Belissa Escobedo (Return of the Witches 2), Harvey Guillén (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) and Raoul Trujillo (Mayans MC), among others.

Synopsis:

Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is a recent graduate who returns home after studying at Gotham University, but cannot find a job. Desperate because of his family’s dire economic situation, he ends up accepting an interview at Kord Industries, where he accidentally discovers an ancient relic of alien biotechnology, known as the Blue Beetle. When this mysterious and powerful ancient artifact chooses Jaime as his symbiotic host, our protagonist will receive an incredible armor with extraordinary and unpredictable powers that will forever change his destiny and turn him into a superhero, with the support of his beloved family. he.

Blue Beetle is shown in its 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version packed with extras on the Blu-Ray disc, which we have reviewed for Cinemascomics readers. The 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Cinema trailer:

Technical characteristics:

The film is rated as not recommended for children under 12 years of age.Duration: 127 minutes.2160p Ultra High Definition on 16×9 2.39:1 screenAudio in Dolby Atmos-TrueHD: Spanish, English and French.

Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, English, French and Audiodescriptive EnglishSubtitles in Spanish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Danish and French. Coded for the deaf in English

Additional content:

Blue Beetle Generations:

Origins (8 minutes):

Actor Xolo Maridueña, who plays Jaime Reyes, is amazed by his first day of filming in the suit. Thus, we see the screen test of the complete Blue Beetle costume carried out on April 8, 2022. The actor is delighted to be able to merge the best of Jaime’s story in the comics of these years with a good and fun movie.

In this way, we see images of the filming and the hard training followed by the protagonist to perform the action scenes. For his part, director Ángel Manuel Soto comments that the project started when he received a call from DC Studios, asking him if he was interested in directing a Blue Beetle movie, so he joined without hesitation, because he loved the main character and wanted to tell a story. origin story that, based on his own life experience, could connect with the general public.

Next, he reviews the history of the DC superhero in comics and his evolution and different versions, from the first version of Dan Garrett, which gave way to a new character, Ted Kord; Finally, Jaime Reyes has played the blue beetle in the current line of DC comics since 2006.

Start of production (16 minutes):

Director Ángel Manuel Soto confesses that they spent a year retouching the script, while we see the first joint reading of the script by the entire main cast, on April 18, 2022, and the filming of the film, especially Jaime Reyes’ first contact with the blue beetle, comparing it to concept sketches and impressions of the cast, as well as Becky G, who voices Khaji-Da, the voice of the Blue Beetle suit.

We can also see the design of the suit and the first time that Xolo Maridueña tries it on, being completely handmade, with pieces of latex, urethane and other fabrics that adapt to the body. In turn, they tell us about the Reyes family and the inspiration and description of each character, including the villains, led by an evil Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord.

In mid-flight (9 minutes):

Victoria Kord has already transformed and possessed the body of Carapax, her henchman, turning it into a weapon, according to screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo talks about his character, Carapax, who is half man and half machine, a Guatemalan who only knows war.

Next, we see images of the filming with the protagonist dressed in his suit, the training process and his scenes with Bruna Marquezine, who plays Jenny Kord. Along with this, for the visual style of the film, they were based on the appearance of the cities and neighborhoods they know, to give life to a Palmera City with an eighties but futuristic appearance, based on Miami and Mexico City.

A Hero’s World (13 minutes):

Artistic director Arte Contreras tells us about the creation of the Reyes family house, being a fantastic representation of what it is like to grow up in a Latin house. Considering it to be the heart of the film, they took care of even the smallest detail in its creation, to give it the greatest possible authenticity.

On the other hand, composer Bobby Krlic believes that Blue Beetle sounds electrifying, exciting, big and bold; but, deep down, there is a big heart that beats full of emotion. And he assures that he immediately connected with the filmmaker, so it was a fun experience to connect with the emotions, deciding to use techno parts over a traditional orchestra, adding many modular synthesizers, a la vaporwave. Finally, we see the recording of the last act and the final battle.

Beetle Vision:

Episode 1: Initiation (7 minutes):

Fun video of Xolo Maridueña and Becky G interacting as their characters in the film, to give way to the moment in the film in which Jaime Reyes connects with the blue beetle, not being a pleasant first transformation for the protagonist, which involves his entire family, also seeing the amusing lack of understanding between Jaime and Khaji-Da.

Episode 2: Mastery (7 minutes):

For Jaime and his family to survive, the protagonist must accept Khaji-Da as a part of him and control his powers. But the actor also had to undergo tough training in real life, performing many of his action scenes, as stated by Jon Valera, the stunt coordinator. The suit can do anything Jaime imagines, which was great for the director and writer, but a challenge for the digital effects team.

Nana Blue Beetle knows everything (4 minutes):

Veteran actress Adriana Barraza plays Nana Reyes, the protagonist’s grandmother and matriarch of the family, being the sweetest, gentlest and most loving person in the world, but hiding a past as a revolutionary guerrilla. The actress is delighted to have been able to participate in a film like this, she is used to filming dramatic stories, it has been fantastic for her to film a comedy, having a lot of fun during filming.

Blue Beetle (4K UHD + Blu-ray)

Product : Blue Beetle (4K UHD + Blu-ray)

URL : Amazon

Precio : 24,95

Currency : Eur

Availability : InStock

Description : As recent graduate Jaime Reyes seeks to find his purpose in the world, fate unexpectedly intervenes when he finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

Edu16k

5.0 5.00 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)

Edu16k

“Eduardo Quintana: Lawyer who discovered too late that he had taken the wrong career path, he dedicates himself to devouring all types of cinema, from cult films to those so terrible that they manage to turn around (like the recent “Sharknado”). He cannot conceive of a day without having seen at least one movie or episode of a TV series, next to a hookah. He loves video games and comics, and any book that falls into his hands will inevitably be read. Fan of the blockbusters, “Game of Thrones”, “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “The Simpsons”, etc.