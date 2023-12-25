loading…

Around 70 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombardment in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza on Christmas Eve, Sunday (24/12/2023). Photo/Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Sunday night became a bloody Christmas Eve in Gaza after around 70 Palestinians were killed in bombardment Israel in al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Yesterday's horrific attack began with the targeting of four buildings in the al-Maghazi camp, followed by intensive bombing of the roads that divide the three regions between Bureij, Nuseirat, and Deir al-Balah refugee camps.

The bombing was followed by calls made by the Israeli military for the people of Bureij to evacuate the camp, only to be targeted by Israeli bombs as they attempted to make their way to temporary shelters, most of which were UN-run schools.

“What happened in the al-Maghazi camp is genocide in a densely populated residential block,” Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Gaza Ministry of Health, told Al-Jazeera, Monday (25/12/2023).

Al-Qidra also said that the death toll was likely to rise as many families were still trapped under the rubble.

The Israeli military has not commented on the brutal bombing of refugee camps in Gaza.

Israel's intensive attacks on central Gaza come after Israel's failure to fully control the northern region or achieve significant progress in fighting against Palestinian resistance groups in Khan Younis, south of Gaza.

Beginning in the early days of the war, most of those displaced from their homes in northern Gaza largely fled to the central Strip, overcrowding an already overpopulated and devastated region.

According to a Palestine Chronicle report, Gaza authorities estimate the population of the Nuseirat refugee camp alone has jumped from 100,000 to nearly 400,000 today.

Many of those who fled also fled to Bureij and al-Maghazi. With the latest massacres in the region, thousands of people are now fleeing to Nuseirat, which is also under intense Israeli bombardment.

