We bring good offers for users interested in Nintendo products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for games of Nintendo Switch at a good price, specifically from the series of sets Bloodstained. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

In the European and American eShop They are currently offering us several titles at a temporarily reduced price. This is a truly outstanding set, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. You can find our tutorial on how to create a European or American account from any territory here.

You can now see its availability below, available until December 31, 2023:

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – 4.99€ (normalmente 9.99€)

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 – 7.49€ (normalmente 14.99€)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – 11.99€ (normalmente 39.99€)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar summer offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

Source: eShop.