There are few studies in the industry that are dedicated to the genre of psychological horror terror in the video game industry. Without a doubt, one of the most important is Bloober Team and a lot of titles of the genre produced in recent years support it. Just announced today one more.

As part of their 15th anniversary celebrations this past October, Bloober Team previewed “creepy birthday surprises” that would be revealed in the coming months, and they did not wait, since today one of them was revealed in collaboration with Skybound Entertainment.

What new game are Skybound and Bloober Team preparing?

Through a statement, Bloober Team revealed the alliance, which will consist of the development of a game based on one of the franchises of Skybound Entertainment.

In case you don't know Skybound Entertainment, you should know that it is an entertainment company founded by Robert Kirkman y David Alpertresponsible for franchises such as The Walking Dead e Invincible.

Given the premature nature of the project, not many details were offered about the gameplay or what franchise it will even be. However, it was revealed that the game's codename is R and it should be ready until 2025. Some fans believe that it could be a spin-off of The Walking Deadalthough they do not rule out that it is Outcast given the horror theme of this franchise.

Bloober Team still has surprises prepared to commemorate its 15th anniversary

“This project is another step in our strategy second-partyin which we work with external partners to provide our horror expertise,” said the studio's CEO, Piotr Babieno (via Gematsu). “These are titles that are designed to not only leave us financial profits, but are the next steps in achieving our strategy for the end of 2027. We have met our friends from Skybound for a long time and I am sure that it will be a successful cooperation.

The Polish studio recently released a The Final Prologuea free DLC that served to expand the universe of Layers of Fear and it is known that he is currently working on 3 projects: the remake of Silent Hill, the game in collaboration with Take-Two Interactive and the game that he has just announced in conjunction with Skybound Entertainment.

In case you missed it: Bloober Team broke the silence amid the Silent Hill 2 remake news drought.

What type of game would you like to see Bloober Team develop together with Skybound Entertainment? Tell us in the comments.

