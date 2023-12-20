The studio responsible for Silent Hill 2 Remake, The Medium and Layers of Fear signs an agreement with Skybound Entertainment to work on a new game based on one of its licenses.

The fans of The Walking Dead They are disappointed with the latest games in the franchise. Gone are the good times of Telltale Games, because the most recent (The Walking Dead: Destinies) is one of the worst games of 2023, by far.

But there are always reasons to be hopeful. One of the best studios in the horror genre, Bloober Team, could be preparing a new game based on Robert Kirkman's IP.

It's not official, though, because The Walking Dead is not Skybound Entertainment's only IP (although it is the most famous and recognizable).

Bloober Team, creators of the remake of Silent Hill 2, The Medium or Layers of Fear, have announced an important publishing agreement on their official website.

Remember that, in the past, the Polish studio has already signed several agreements with Konami, Sony PlayStation, Rogue Games, Private Division y Draw Distance.

¿Un The Walking Dead por Bloober Team?

Through its official website, the Polish studio (currently working on Silent Hill 2 Remake) has announced that have signed a publishing deal with Skybound Entertainment.

In case it doesn't sound familiar to you, this is the corporation founded by Robert Kirkman (creator of The Walking Dead comics), which, in addition to the zombie IP, also owns the rights to Invincible.

Bloober Team has agreed on the development and subsequent publication of a new game based on a Skybound IP. The identity of this license has not been specified.

The game belongs to the horror genre (according to the statement), and His code name is ''R''. Of course, it seems that its launch will not occur until the distant year 2025.

This is what said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team:

''This project is the next step in our next strategy, according to which we cooperate with external partners to contribute our knowledge on terror. “They are not securities that are intended to provide us only with financial gains, but are also additional steps to achieve our strategy by the end of 2027.”

You already know that Bloober Team is in a new stage (3.0), which aims to show a more visceral and commercial terror, moving away from the psychological terror that characterized its beginnings.

There are no further details on the table. It seems pretty clear that this is a The Walking Dead gamesince we believe that an Invincible horror game is unfeasible, and the project is based on an already existing Skybound IP.

What will this next game be like? Bloober Team? We will have to wait to find out, because the first thing is to know when Silent Hill 2 Remake will arrive, a title that gives a facelift to the 2001 classic, and will be released in 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PC.