Suara.com – Officer on duty for the South Jakarta Fire Handling and Rescue (Gulkarmat) Sub-dept., Triyanto, said that the fire at Blok M Square, South Jakarta has now been handled by officers. He also ensured that the current situation was completely safe.

He said officers had carried out an overhaul, aka sweeping the fire location to find hidden fire spots at the scene. His party will search all floors of the mall to ensure there is no further potential for fire.

“So I'm making sure the conditions are safe, it's still in the overhaul stage. I said there will be a spread on every floor. Earlier my friends all broke down and we confirmed the conditions were safe,” said Triyanto at the location, Monday (18/12/2023).

Triyanto explained that the fire initially came from a shaft or pipe hole that connected the floors of the building on the first floor. Then the fire spread from up to the fourth floor.

“So from the shaft the cable spreads to the 4th floor. So I made sure I went up with my teammates. From floors 5-7 the shaft is safe,” he said.

The blackout process itself lasted around 2 hours starting at 17.00 WIB. Initially the officers used fire extinguishers, but because of the thick smoke in the building they replaced them with fire hydrants.

We first used a hydrant from the building. However, after a few minutes the building's hydrant ran out, it was taken over by a car from the fire brigade, using a Siamese connection. We blackout from above. So we go through gravity,” he explained.

The current suspected cause of the fire is an electrical short circuit which triggered a spark. However, it is not yet known what causes this short circuit to occur.

“It's still in the investigation stage. Let the police decide. Anything could possibly happen. But what's more important is the laboratory (forensic laboratory),” he concluded.