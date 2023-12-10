Legendary glyphs get a mistaken change in Diablo IV.

Glyphs are important items to advance in Diablo IV

Diablo 4 players have recently faced a number of issues that They have affected an important part of the game and it’s all due to an update that has come with some problems, or at least that is what is being said on social networks. This has become one of the main issues that have generated controversy and frustration among the community of users of the title, especially because it directly influences the characters.

It’s about a legendary glyphs bug and Zir’s Slaughterhouse difficulty, both of which have been briefly affected by a patch that was supposed to improve them. These two aspects have been the subject of complaints on the part of players, who have been disappointed by the drastic change in the game’s balance. Luckily, Blizzard has acted on the problem and solved it quickly. Below you have all the details.

Diablo IV Legendary Glyphs Accidentally Nerfed

A patch that It was supposed to improve progression of the legendary glyphs turned out to be a mistake that harmed them. He patch 1.2.3 released on December 5 was intended to reduce the experience needed to level up legendary glyphs, but did the opposite. That is, it caused the level of the glyphs they already possessed to decrease and increased experience required for common glyphs.

Legendary glyphs are special items that can be place on weapons and armor to grant unique benefits, such as increased damage, resistance, or movement speed. These objects They are highly coveted by players who want to customize their characters and face the toughest challenges in the game. Therefore, this failure caused much annoyance among userswho were hoping for an improvement in the quality of life of the legendary glyphs so that they would be more likely to use them.

On December 7, Blizzard was responsible for restoring the level corrected Legendary Glyphs and reduced the experience required to upgrade them, as originally planned for the December 5 update. At the same time, the developers They took the opportunity to address another topic requested by users, which is the difficulty of Zir’s Slaughterhouse. This is a new dungeon that was added in Season 2 of Diablo 4, which started on November 21being the highest level in the game and is only available to players who have completed the story mode and have reached the maximum level of 60.

The team got together to discuss some of the Abattoir of Zir feedback you all have been sending over. We have some changes in the works. Will share more tomorrow. Goal is for a hotfix with these updates before the weekend. Thanks all for providing some great feedback! — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) December 7, 2023

The team got together to discuss some of the comments about Zir’s Slaughterhouse that you all have been submitting. We have some changes in the works. I will share more tomorrow. The goal is a review with these updates before the weekend. Thank you all for providing great feedback! -Adam Fletcher.

Zir’s Slaughterhouse has been criticized by players because the difficulty is extreme, even for the most experienced and powerful characters in the entire game. some bosses have unpredictable or lethal abilities that can take down a player in an instant, while others have complex or annoying mechanics that require perfect timing.

Well, Blizzard has heard these comments and has announced that it is working on a new version for Zir’s Slaughterhouse, which is expected to launch before the weekend. In fact, Adam Fletcher posted a tweet explaining that will improve the balance between difficulty and the reward of the Slaughterhouse of Zir. Additionally, Fletcher also thanked the players for your constructive opinions and his passion for the game.

In the meantime, players can look forward to another special event that will start on December 12, the Winter Plague, as well as the possible classes that could come to Diablo IV. This event will offer a new set of quests, rewards and activities that will bring a lot of fun.

