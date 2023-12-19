Blip, the largest platform in Brazil for conversational AI, generative AI and social listening solutions, seeks to consolidate its presence in Mexico with an acquisition agreement for 100% of GUS, a leading Mexican company in conversational solutionsmainly in Mexico and in Spainand certified as Business Solution Provider by Meta Platforms.

So, Blip reaffirms its commitment to Mexicomonths after having started its operation in the country, with a view to revolutionizing the brands' marketing, sales and customer service strategies, and communication with their users with solutions powered by next-generation AI, such as ChatGPT, click trackers that lead to chats, and social listening solutions to monetize conversations. All previous, through the main messaging apps

(WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook). Blip has been a pioneer in secure payments through WhatsApp and celebrates partnerships with the world's leading technology companies: Meta, Microsoft, Google y Apple.

“The acquisition by Blip is a great source of pride for me and my partners, Pablo Estévez and Daniel Zenteno. This transaction implies being part of a company located at the forefront of a global technological revolution. I am sure that our team of professionals will have a lot to contribute to continue developing innovative solutions and enhance the growth of Blip”, he states Jaime Navarro, CEO and co-founder of GUSwho will become Executive Director for Iberia y Latin America in Blip.

With this operation, Blip becomes a multinational with a global team of 1,510 employees, more than 3,700 clients in 32 countries and offices in Brazil, the United States, Spain and Mexico.

“Our international growth strategy will seek to take advantage of the neurolinguistic programming in Spanish developed by GUS to first establish the presence of Blip in Spanish-speaking countries, starting with Mexico y Spaintwo markets where GUS has already acquired positioning, and that opens the doors to expand our operation to other countries in Latin America y Europarespectively,” he assures Diana González, Country Manager of Blip in Mexico.

“We are excited about this milestone in Blip's history. The acquisition of GUS reinforces our commitment to Mexico and allows us to enter the European market, one of our main objectives of our international expansion plan“says the Brazilian Roberto Oliveira, CEO and founder of Blip.

This plan is backed by an investment of $100 million (2020) and $70 million (2022) by Warburg Pincusthe American private equity investment fund.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions