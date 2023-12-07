Tite Kubo has shared new illustrations of Rukia and Ichigo with their most recent design.

Bleach, the iconic work of Tite Kubohas given a lot to talk about lately, since this franchise is adapting the controversial arc of The Thousand Year Blood War to digital format, by the hand of Studio Pierrotwho have done an impeccable job with this anime, as they have used animation and effects at the level of this legendary series, This delivery being a true audiovisual gem.

The second season of the Bleach:TYBW anime ended a few months agoleaving amazing moments and extremely shocking revelations, since this installment has stood out for include several changes with respect to the mangawhich have significantly enhanced this story, an example of this being the mysterious past of Yhwach, the prominent leader of the Quincys.

However, to make the wait for the third season of the Bleach:TYBW anime more enjoyable, Tite Kubo has shared new illustrations of Rukia and Ichigo with the design that this mangaka has given to both shinigami for the one-shot manga Bleach: No Breaths From Hell, a detail that has amazed fans of this work.

As we have mentioned, Bleach has gone through one of its best momentssince the Bleach:TYBW anime has had an overwhelming receptivity, which is not surprising, then, Studio Pierrot managed to make every moment of this arc a true wonder that has captivated millions of fans, who have highlighted the great work that Pierrot did when adding extra scenes which served to provide a better context for the events recounted in this arc.

Also, recently, The Bleach franchise has once again given something to talk about and it’s all thanks to the amazing original Bleach 20th Anniversary Art Exhibition currently taking place in Tokyo, where shown several of the original drawings and illustrations that Tite Kubo has madewhich is why the mangaka himself has decided to share some of these illustrations through his social networks for fans who cannot attend this exhibition.

Through X, Tite Kubo’s official account ha shared the illustrations of Rukia and Ichigo with the latest design that the mangaka has given them for the One-shot manga Bleach: No Breaths From Hell, which takes place several years after the Thousand Year Blood War.

【#BLEACH Original art exhibition goods set ticket]

The bonus BD includes a time-lapse of Mr. Kubo’s original drawings for the exhibition, as well as videos that were played at each venue of the traveling exhibition! Furthermore, this deluxe version also comes with a booklet containing the original drawings added at the main venue! Tickets are now on sale! https://t.co/dlSyzNDwzZ pic.twitter.com/eDOGAIDfLG — Tite Kubo & staff (@tite_official) December 5, 2023

In these sketches shared by Kubo You can see Rukia and Ichigotwo of the most powerful Bleach characters with their latest designs in which they show that they still have a lot to offer as Shinigamis, because They seem to be ready for action again.as shown during this one-shot manga in which both had to fight again to preserve peace and balance between the spiritual and human worlds.

Without a doubt, These striking designs of Ichigo and Rukia have captivated Bleach fanswho are still waiting for the mangaka to continue offering more adventures of these prominent Shinigami who have managed to transcend through timebecoming great fan favorites.

It should be noted that a few months ago a color edition of this one-shot manga was launched, which has been well received within the fandom, who have been very excited about this project that has opened the door to endless possibilitiessince everything seems to indicate that Kubo will further expand Ichigo Kurosaki’s story with this new bow.

In fact, during an interview Tite Kubo dropped some spoilers regarding this one-shot manga, which They have very high expectations from die-hard Bleach fans who are eager for the mangaka to decide to expand the adventures of Ichigo and his friends.

