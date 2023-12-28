Bleach fans are excited, because everything indicates that a new game in the franchise is on the way. We say this from a recent record made by Shueishaa Japanese entertainment company dedicated to the distribution of manga.

Is a new Bleach game on the way?

The company registered the Bleach: Rebirth of Souls trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office this week. The interesting thing is that video games are specified in its possible uses, so a new installment of the saga could be on the way.

Unfortunately, the log does not reveal many clues about this, but the community speculates that could be a game for consoles and PC. On the other hand, there are also players who prefer not to get too excited, because they fear that it is a title for mobile devices.

Other fans are already dreaming of a new fighting game that does justice to the franchise created by Tite Kubo. On social networks, several people stated that they would like to see a title that takes advantage of the potential of current systems to offer a great experience of the saga.

As of this writing, it is unclear what use the Bleach: Rebirth of Souls brand will be put to. If it is a video game, it is not known which studio could develop it or what type of project it will be. So, fans can only wait for more information about it. Below you can see an image of the registry:

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls could be the new game in the Japanese franchise

