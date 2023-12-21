Interesting news for all Blasphemous fans. We have a great physical edition of Blasphemous II on the way!

Blasphemous II

The edition has been announced by early 2024. We don't know how much it costs, but it does include a steelbook, two soundtrack CDs, a 60-page guide full of Blasphemous history, three art cards, a thank you letter, a themed metal coin, an illustration album, a certificate of authenticity and, of course, an instruction manual.

It will be available in specific stores in Europe and America, so we will be attentive to more details. We leave you with the trailer:

It's enchanting just to see it, right?

What do you think? Does this game catch your attention? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Blasphemous at this link.

Via.