Bárbara Rey remains stuck in a marriage full of addictions, drugs and abuse. Seven years have passed and Ángel and Bárbara have two children: Sofía and Ángelito. The circus is not going through its best moment either, but the friendship between the star and Blasco is more established than ever.

The young man discovers that Ángel has hit Bárbara again and Blasco goes crazy. The young man does not hesitate to look for Ángel to ask for an explanation: “María does not deserve this,” he points out.

Ángel doesn't pay much attention to him: “Are you listening to me? That she doesn't deserve it,” he reproaches her again.

The two begin to argue and the tamer asks his friend to calm down: “My wife matters a lot to you, right?” Ángel asks Blasco.

The young man remains silent, the truth is that Barbara cares too much: “Well yes, do you know why? Because your wife has to put on a show for the children with her neck full of bruises.”

Ángel tells him to ask her: “He spends the day touching my balls and sometimes you have no choice,” he justifies.