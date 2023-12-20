Blasco has organized everything so that Bárbara's performance goes swimmingly. The truth is that the star has managed to sell all the tickets to her show.

After finishing, Bárbara thanks Blasco for everything he has done for her: “You deserve it Bárbara,” Blasco tells her. “I owe all this to you,” she points out and he gets carried away with her and decides to kiss her.

Bárbara asks for forgiveness, she has given him to understand something that was not: “I love you very much, but I have given you to understand something that was not and I am truly very sorry,” she says.

When Bárbara talks about Ángel, Blasco decides not to keep quiet: “Ángel doesn't deserve you Bárbara, he hasn't known how to take care of you,” but she doesn't want to, especially now that things are going well.

What they don't imagine is that Cata has witnessed the entire moment. Blasco discovers her and approaches her, who pretends to be surprised.

The truth is that Bárbara's rejection has hurt him and after a long time clean, Blasco falls back into the worst addiction: “Do you have anything left out there?”