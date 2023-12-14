Dracula is one of the most famous monsters of all time. However, is he as much of a monster as he seems? The Blade comics call this into question…

Blade's new mentor has revealed the most human side of Dracula. In the upcoming number 6 of the regular series of the Marvel Universe, the vampire hunter is going to face zombie enemies in a drill led by someone unexpected.

Indeed, Dracula is now Blade's mentor. Despite his reputation, the version of the quintessential vampire in this Marvel comic series shows a quite different side. He departs from the classical view and is not simply a monster.

This version of Dracula has a rich history in Marvel Comics. It was introduced by Gerry Conway and Gene Colan in 1972. More specifically, in the first issue of Tomb of Dracula. Since then, she has suffered a few deaths and resurrections. However, she has always been a monster. Or something similar, of course.

What is the version of Dracula in the current Marvel Universe?

In the current series, Blade is dealing with the aftermath of facing Adana, a demonic entity released by accident. To combat this threat, Blade has formed considerably unusual alliances. That includes one with Dracula. Its purpose? Find a way to stop Adana and prevent further damage.

It is Dracula comic with Blade It also explores the vampire hunter's relationship with his daughter, Bloodline, who has also become a vampire hunter within the Marvel universe, despite the concerns and reluctance of her parents.

The next issue of Blade promises to reveal more about this unexpected (but novel) character dynamic between Blade and Dracula. It will also explore their collaboration in a bid to safeguard the world from new threats.

The Marvel Comics comic will be available starting December 13 in the United States. It looks like it will reveal some of the most human and complex aspects of the Marvel's Dracula, showing him as more than just an antagonist. It will certainly be worth exploring in depth in the coming months.

Other interesting articles:

Marvel confirms that one of its great heroes is now a villain Marvel is preparing an animated series about Wakanda, the nation of Black Panther

And also

Discover more about David Lorao, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more