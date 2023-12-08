The Game Awards is being really spectacular and this time there is another big announcement, Blade.

Blade will come to your Xbox to kill all the vampires.

Join the conversation

A couple of days ago this possibility was talked about and yes, it became a reality. Bethesda and Arkane have presented a new game with the collaboration of Marvel. As you have read in the headline, we are talking about Blade, the most dangerous vampire that you can find. At first it seems that it will be exclusive to Xbox, although at the moment no platforms have been mentioned, since it is created by Bethesda and Arkane, everything indicates that it will be like that.

As you can see in the trailer that we will leave you a little below, the aesthetics of the game are completely reminiscent of the aesthetics of Arkane. Although there is no gameplay to see, the description of the trailer itself confirms that it will be an adult game, which Blade deserves, so don’t worry about the blood and violence, because there will be plenty of it. If you want to see first-hand what the game looks like, we’ll show you below.

This is how good the new Blade game looks

The Game Awards gala is leaving a impressive large number of adsOf course, great games that will arrive during 2024 and not only that, but they are also awarding a large number of prizes. But let’s be honest, it’s all about the game trailers, so let’s go with what you want to see, Blade. Enjoy and try not to bleed, because they will surely come after you.

As you have seen, there is not much more information about it, no release date or gameplay, so if you are eager to know a little more about what Bethesda, Arkane, Xbox and Blade cannot offer, you will have to pay close attention to upcoming news. One of Marvel’s bloodiest heroes is about to make his appearance on your console, get ready.

A great gala for Xbox, since if you haven’t seen it, they also presented the game with Hideo Kojima, OD. Don’t miss all the details.

Join the conversation