Blade prepares his debut in the MCU with an incredible improvement that he could never have imagined.

Blade receives a huge power boost thanks to Dracula

Marvel appears to be preparing Blade for his MCU debut, which is on the horizon. The publisher continues to update Bladewith incredible powers and abilities that expand his lore, just in time for the new era that is approaching for him. Blade's story It is one of those that has changed the most in the modern era, so it could be assumed that these new changes are preparing it for its imminent appearance on the big screen. One of the most innovative changes has occurred in the comic Blade #6.

In this story, Marvel's vampire hunter receives a bloody upgrade from his mentor, Dracula. Although the two share a complicated past, Dracula has become the main master Blade. After suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of a villain known as Adana, Blade brought about a global catastrophe on the world. For this reason, Blade go to Dracula looking for help. To understand how to defeat evil, Blade feels that he must train under the greatest incarnation of evil, and gets much more than he bargained for when Dracula presents his version of psychotherapy.

After what Dracula he reveals himself to Blade that his perspective on evil is much more complicated than he thinks, he cuts off his arm and spills his blood into a chalice. Dracula offers the chalice to Blade, but he refuses to drink from it. Dracula soon explains that this is part of something so complex that Blade couldn't even understand: psychotherapy. Dracula promises that drinking his blood will allow Blade to connect him with your greatest power potential that I could ever imagine. In the end, Blade agrees to his mentor's request.

Without giving Blade With only a minute left to recover, Dracula demands that Blade show him what evil is before lunging directly at him. However, when Dracula lands on the vampire slayer, Blade It is nowhere to be found, it simply disappears as if it had evaporated. Dracula confirms that Blade is now fully connected to his shadowintensifying your senses completely.

Possibly this is the biggest power upgrade what Blade have ever received. Drinking Dracula's blood not only allows Blade to heighten his senses, but also allows him to learn the darker parts of who he is. Much of his conversation with Dracula revolves around the fact that Blade sometimes forgets what a monster he too is. Dracula's blood allows you to Blade finally understanding the monster he needs to be to fight Adana again, as well as giving him incredible power upgrades.

The comic Blade #6 It is now available.

