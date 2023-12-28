Blade forms an alliance with one of his greatest enemies in order to defeat the worst threat he has ever known.

Blade occupies an important place in today's Marvel

Join the conversation

Blade He has embraced his more monstrous side recently, but even that may not be enough to confront one of the Marvel Universe's greatest threats. The impossible duo formed by Blade y Dracula must join forces to get rid of a common enemy. It would be an understatement to say that the vampire hunter and the vampire king have a friendly relationship, but Circumstances have forced them to come together as allies. When a demon plunges the Earth into darkness, they must put aside their differences for the common good.

Blade forms an alliance with one of his greatest enemies in order to defeat the worst threat he has ever known.

The comic Blade #5 reveals the only man in the Marvel Universe who could help the vampire hunter defeat Adana once and for all: Dracula. Anyone even remotely familiar with his story knows that Blade coming to Dracula for help was a humbling moment for the antihero. However, the alliance between the two may end up not going as expected. Given Adana's unbeatable nature, Blade y Dracula together they may truly be the only force the universe has to offer to defeat her once and for all.

In the first issues of the comic starring Bladethe vampire hunter has opposed a force known as Adana, an entity that threatens to destroy the world. The universe's last hope to defeat Adana came with the sword of luciferbut even that was not enough to stop her. Adana managed to take possession of the swordallowing him to turn people around the world into monsters. Blade would have one more confrontation with Adana before the issue ended, where she returned his sword just to play with him.

Consumed by the weight of defeat, Blade He asked his greatest enemy to teach him everything he knows. The final page revealed that the person Blade was addressing was Dracula, and the comic ended when Blade He bent one knee, presenting the sword of Lucifer as a peace offering. This suggests that Dracula's help is essential to win this war against Adana, even if he is one of your biggest enemies.

Blade and Dracula have teamed up in the past, but this time they both know that not even their union can be enough. Blade #6 will delve deeper into the scope of their new relationship. Better understanding who a vampire is and what it means could help Blade to defeat Adana. At the same time, understanding Adana's mission helps understand why Dracula is willing to help Blade.

The comic Blade #5 It is now available.

Join the conversation