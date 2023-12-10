Blade was one of the most welcome and unexpected surprises among the presentations at The Game Awards conference: the human/vampire hybrid is ready to make you tremble on… which platforms?

Arkane, maker of games like Deathloop, is currently in the hands of the Xbox Studiosbut it doesn’t seem to be that obvious that Blade will arrive exclusively on the Xbox console.

What triggered these doubts in us was VG247, which reported interviewing the team members on the occasion of this new announcement, but the Arkane representatives themselves refused to answer a particular question: “What platforms will the game be released on?”

As Phil Spencer, the one who currently owns Bethesda and therefore Arcane, reported on several occasions, the exclusives come evaluated on a “case by case” basis and assuming that a title comes out exclusively for a certain platform only for the production studio is therefore not the right thing to do.

The short Blade trailer showed neither gameplay scenes nor periods or even possible ones release dates of the product, but we think it is still worth viewing to immerse yourself in the right atmosphere.

You haven’t seen it yet this or other trailers from the TGA night? You can find on our website the collection of all the main announcements of the most “video game” evening of the year.

Fonte:

VG247