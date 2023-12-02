The tandem formed by National Comic Book Award winners Juanjo Guarnido and Juan Díaz Canales provides the denouement of Blacksad: Everything Falls Apart

In the fall of 2021, Blacksad’s loyal followers were able to enjoy the first installment of Everything Falls, a new installment of the saga published by NORMA editorial that dazzled the public – already accustomed to the very high level of this project, recognized with the National Comic Award 2015 y five Eisner awards, plus many other awards- due to the absorbing nature of its plot and its graphic demands. An ‘even more difficult’ that seemed difficult to match. Two years later, the outcome of that story reaches bookstores, and it does not disappoint expectations at all. The tandem formed by Juanjo Guarnido and Juan Díaz Canales has once again surpassed its own bar, and presents a simply tremendous second half.

The reunion with Alma Mayer

The action picks up where it left off in the first part: John Blacksad’s reunion with Alma Mayer, a feline romance that he thought forgotten, has significantly altered the protagonist’s life. Mayer is also linked to the murder of stage director Iris Allen, a crime for which Weekly is detained as the main suspect. All signs, however, point to Lewis Solomon, the shady tycoon who is building a gigantic bridge over the bay that will be named after him. While Blacksad tries to shed light on the matter, Commissioner Smirnov is hot on his heels, wanting him to share the information he has with him, and at the same time providing him with information about Alma that he did not expect.

The gallery of surprising creatures in this new episode is completed with the ferocious Logan, the seagull Shelby, the engineer Leroy Kirchner and many other animals involved in a whirlwind of violence in which the questions accumulate: How many of them will still have to die? , before the monumental bridge is inaugurated? Will Lewis Solomon remain untouchable?

Complex Villains

“I love Juan’s bad guys,” Guarnido stated from the beginning of this diptych in an interview with Pilar Martín, from the Efe agency, “because they are always complex, they are bad and they do evil out of ambition, spite and revenge or, in the case of Solomon, because he is a visionary.” For his part, Díaz Canales assures that the use of noir in this series, which marked his entry into the world of comics 20 years ago, allows them at the same time enormous creative freedom without giving up a certain commitment to reality. “The noir genre allows you to do interesting things for the narrator, such as reflecting on a real topic, because the characters have an inner voice. And at the same time this genre has a social aspect because most of the stories take place in urban environments.”

Once again, the adventures of the most celebrated detective cat in European comics allow the reader to travel through a city of New York that is a metaphor for the contemporary world, going from the most sophisticated environments to the most sordid ones without a break in continuity, with a frenetic pace. and continuous twists until -literally- the last vignette.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

