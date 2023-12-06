Blackpink signed a new contract to continue as one of the most important female bands in K-pop. This was announced by the company representing the group, YNG Entertainment. The announcement was accompanied with the promise of a new world tour, which seems to include more venues and destinations.

The announcement was quite relevant, since There were rumors about the possible separation of the group due to differences with the representative company itself. Speculation also arose from the members’ intention to pursue an independent career, as they had done in previously released songs.

On what dates will this tour take place?

It is speculated that the vast majority of destinations that Blackpink will visit will be announced in early 2024. Among the country’s headquarters, It is expected that in addition to Mexico City, the Korean band will visit Guadalajara and Monterrey to celebrate their music with the Mexican blinks.

This possibility increases because This year, the most important female band in K-pop achieved a double sold out at the Foro Sol. At the moment there was no talk of a new albumbut enthusiasm is on the rise in networks within the Blackpink forever hashtag.

