The four members of the K-pop girl band Blackpink will not renew their individual contracts with the YG Entertainment agency, but will maintain the agreement that governs their activities as a group, the South Korean record company reported today.

“We have agreed not to extend our contracts regarding individual activities” with the members of Blackpink, YG said in a statement, adding that the agency will continue to provide support to the group while encouraging them to pursue solo projects, the news agency reported. local Yonhap.

Blackpink, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, ended their contract with YG in August, seven years after their debut, and the lack of information about the details of the renewal had generated all kinds of speculation about the future of the band. , which renewed its contract as a group with the firm at the beginning of the month.

This Friday's announcement comes days after Jennie announced last Sunday that she has founded her own record label, OA (ODD ATELIER), for her solo activities.

The artist said she was “excited for what's to come when I begin my solo journey in 2024 and asked her followers to continue supporting her both individually and with Blackpink.

