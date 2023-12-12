Premiered in the Berlinale competition, BlackBerry: The beginning of the story is directed by Matt Johnson.

The plot is a dramatic comedy that tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin, two entrepreneurs who are about to create the world’s first smartphone. Not being as good at business as they are at technology, they team up with ruthless businessman Jim Balsillie in a company that would become a global success in just over a decade..

The device that innovative Mike invented and Jim sold, the BlackBerry, was an addictive mobile phone that changed the way the world worked, played and communicated.

But just as BlackBerry reaches new heights, it begins to get lost among competition from other smartphones, the indecision of its managers and external distractions..

Matt Johnson.

Con Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Michael Ironside, Martin Donovan, Matt Johnson.

Canada, 2023.

