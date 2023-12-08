Black Myth: Wukong immediately captured everyone’s attention after a presentation trailer shown in the “prehistoric” 2018, produced by very few people, pioneers of what would later become Game Science. The studio immediately obtained the license to use theUnreal Engine 5 and development began with great fanfare.

Months later a religious silence, another video and new revelations: here the team inaugurated the series Black Mythannouncing that Wukong it would have been the beginning of what will be their stories, with “dark” hues, professing that they will tell other myths of China (their home country as a development studio) over the years to come.

In this video, we notice how the general graphic quality has reached a stellar level, bringing all the protagonists of the game (not just Wukong) to the maximum possible expression. The game is expected for next August 20th, on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

The style will be action with RPG elements and obviously it will be a Single Player adventure as it should be, allowing everyone to play the protagonist of this epic epic that will span Wukong’s entire life who, in his travels, like Kratos, challenged the gods and the entire pantheon of his region of origin.