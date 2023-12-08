Although The Game Awards 2023 is the perfect setting to learn about new proposals that will arrive in the coming months and years, it is also the opportunity to see unreleased previews of video games that we already know are on the way. Thus, an old acquaintance reappeared with surprises.

During the awards ceremony, Game Science made an appearance and shared a new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong, the spectacular soulslike action-adventure video game that takes a lot of inspiration from Chinese mythology and the novel Journey to the West.

The official trailer revealed new narrative and gameplay sequences, so we now have a better idea of ​​the areas we will visit and the enemies we will face along the way. You can see it below:

Black Myth: Wukong is a recurring event, as it has been in development for a long time. Luckily, the wait will be over soon. We say this because the August 20, 2024 a Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 y PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

But tell us, what did you think? Do you plan to give this Game Science project a try? Let us read you in the comments.

