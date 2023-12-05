Horror movie fans, Black Friday is an American slasher film, directed by Eli Roth, which you can now see in your favorite movie theater.

Black Friday. ESPECIAL/SONY PICTURES.

After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusettsthe birthplace of the festival.

Black Friday. ESPECIAL/SONY PICTURES.

Eliminating residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings is soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister Christmas plan..

Will the town discover the killer and survive the holidays or will he become a guest at their twisted Christmas table?

Black Friday

(Thanksgiving)

By Eli Roth.

Con Patrick Dempsey, Rick Hoffman, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Gina Gershon.

United States, 2023.

XM

Themes

Cinema Premieres Black Friday Eli Roth horror movie

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions