Last year, Ken Block and his team went to Mexico to film the next episode of Electrikhana, a spin-off of the popular gymkhana series in which he exchanged the rutting multi-cylinder for the electric Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron.

I just have dust in my eyes, okay!

While from a creative standpoint this latest video is far from Ken’s best work, Electrikhana Two shows what electric cars are capable of. For example, the video starts with a burnout in which the front and rear axles rotate in opposite directions. Later in the video we see how Ken performs a J-turn at the airport where he can instantly switch between drive and reverse. Play at its finest! The end of the video is a tribute to Ken’s work over the years. Have tissues at hand and let’s see!