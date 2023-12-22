GENERAL STRIKE CGIL UIL TRADE UNIONS DEMONSTRATION IN PIAZZA DEL POPOLO

Demonstrations throughout Italy, Landini: “5-6 euros are starvation wages”

“The problem with tourism is that there are salaries that do not allow workers to make it to the end of the month. For us, earning 5 or 6 euros an hour means starvation pay”. On the day of the trade and tourism workers' strike, the general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini from Milan attacks the government and the minister Santanchè who a month ago, at the tourism forum in Stresa, had said “that to work in tourism you needed passion ”. But the workers in the sector “have always shown passion” continues Landini, recalling that it is the government “that must put more passion into it by putting itself in the shoes of those who work and don't make it to the end of the month”. Next year, according to the secretary of the CGIL, almost ten million people will find themselves with expired contracts: “2024 will have to be the year of renewals otherwise there will be a mobilization”.

Demonstrations throughout Italy for the tertiary sector strike: “Immediate all-round confrontation”

It is underway in Rome procession of trade and tourism workers who are going on strike today to demand the contract renewal, expired more than three years ago. Filcams called the agitation CGILFisascat Cisl e Uiltucs. The procession, which sees the participation of approximately 4,000 people, will end in Piazza SS Apostoli. Also underway at Napoli the unitary interregional demonstration of the South of workers in the trade, tourism and tertiary sectors of the categories of CGIL, Cisl e Uil. The procession, starting from Piazza Mancini, near the central station, will arrive at Piazza Matteotti where the final rallies will take place.

“It's a category,” he explains Giovanni Sgambati, general secretary of Uil Campania and Naples– for 4 years without a national contract. Are so many workersmany of them ai limits of poverty because they are precarious or part-time employees and the contract is the only way to reevaluate their wages. This is why this strike on the eve of Christmas. In recent months, tourism and tertiary companies have begun to make strong profits thanks also to the sacrifice of workers who owe them well. This will be the third Christmas with the contract expired for millions of service workers who have been waiting for renewal for over three years. And it will also be a Christmas of struggle with the strike”We are entitled to the contract!” which today will involve the tertiary sector, modern organized distribution, cooperative distribution, hotels, public establishments, collective and commercial catering, travel agencies and spa companies. A total of over 5 million people they are called to mobilize by Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs who expect a high membership.

However, “the shops will be open”, assures Federdistribuzione, the association of modern organized distribution, committed to minimizing inconvenience for customers on one of the hottest shopping days of the year. Federdistribuzione points out that the strike “does not help” in this phase of the negotiations and looks forward to being able to resume “the discussion on all the issues under negotiation” as soon as possible.

In recent days too Confcommercio e Confessors had expressed their availability to immediate “all-round comparison“, without any conditions in the discussion. The difficulties of the negotiation would be above all on the regulatory part of the contract, on issues such as seasonality, flexibility in working hours, professional classification, paid leave and the fourteenth salary.

According to Confcommercio sources, on the salary side, however, the distances are “not unbridgeable”. Even for some union sources, the hope is to be able to resume negotiations in the first weeks of January to quickly reach the signature.

This strike was defined as “legitimate and sacrosanct” by general secretary of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra, in a tweet. “When the thread of dialogue is interrupted, it is right to deploy all the mobilization tools”, writes Sbarra. After the strikes against the measure which only saw the participation of CGIL and UIL, the three unions will march together for the tertiary contracts.

The general secretary of Uil, Pierluigi Bombardieri, will be in Rome, at the demonstration that will move from Piazza Esquilino at 9.30 to arrive at Piazza Santi Apostoli. The secretary from the CGIL Maurizio Landini and the deputy general secretary of the CISL, Daniela Fumarolawill participate in the procession in Milan, from Piazza Castello to Piazza Sempione.

The unions will also be on the streets in Naples, from Piazza Mancini to Piazza Matteotti, in Cagliari, in Piazza Garibaldi, and Palermo, from Piazza Teatro Massimo to Via E.Mari.

