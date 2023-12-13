Binance Italy, the General Manager Guide: “To invest in Bitcoin you need to be prepared, it's not for everyone. And watch out for scams”

The cryptocurrency market is about to churn out several surprises. After reaching maximum values ​​around November 2021, the Bitcoin – the undisputed prince of digital currencies – experienced a moment of strong decline which led to a decline of over 60% in prices.

But, as is known, it is an extremely volatile market and, so, after a fluctuating series of ups and downs lasting about two years, “digital gold” has shown strong signs of recovery, returning to be worth around 40,000 euros per “piece”. But just when the “plus” sign was starting to become a habit among investors' portfolios, in a few days Bitcoin once again lost around 2,000 euros in value, falling to just over 38,000 euros.

This is a sudden fluctuation which has aroused the attention and curiosity of those most interested in the sector and, obviously, of investors. To try to give an answer to this “sudden” movement, Affaritaliani.it asked Gianluigi GuidaGeneral Manager of the Binance Italysubsidiary of the world's leading platform for selling and buying (but also holding in your crypto wallet) the main digital currencies.

Doctor Guida, what explanation can be given for such a sudden fluctuation?

There is not always a logical reason, there are many short-term fluctuations and they occur very often. For this reason, I would focus more on the growth in value that Bitcoin is having compared to a year ago. Even in this case, however, it is difficult to understand what the specific reasons are.

Trying to imagine them, among the factors that can most impact this rise is undoubtedly the ever-increasing interest of the big players. Banking and investment funds, skeptical until a few years ago, are currently “embracing” this new technology. But not only that.

Institutions are also showing that they want to enter the blockchain market and this is causing the general public to gain more and more trust. In summary, it can be said that while previously investing in cryptocurrencies was more elitist and therefore intended for the most network experts, today it is expanding more and more. But it's nothing new, this phenomenon also happened with the birth of the Internet in the 90s.

And speaking of the attention of the big players towards this market, some time ago there was talk of a request from the BlackRock fund to be able to offer the public an ETF with Bitcoin as its object. What is the state of the art of “negotiation”?

As previously mentioned, interest in this type of asset is rapidly increasing. I believe that thanks to this trend, the possibility that the United States approves the operation to introduce Bitcoin to the ETF market is very real. And I don't think there's much left, a few months at most. There would have to be very solid reasons on the part of the authorities for this operation not to be approved. What will the impact be? As always, it is difficult to make predictions. But, in my opinion, the digital currency could experience a strong increase in value thanks to the consequent increase in trade due to the expansion of the public.

Returning to Italy, who should invest in cryptocurrencies?

Finance and markets are not for everyone. Behind the investor there is a lot of study and experience. Especially in this purely digital market, the need to be prepared is even greater. In fact, it's not that easy to get the hang of it right away. However, I believe that there is no real ideal investor Bitcoin. Furthermore, as often happens with the birth of new businesses, scams are always around the corner. The best thing to do is to be informed about what you are buying.

What does Binance Italy invest in instead?

A very important factor on which we focus is training. Through Binance Academyour company illustrates – through written guides and videos – step by step all the procedures that users must follow to invest.

But not only. On our platform there are numerous and rich explanations on what lies behind the world of blockchain, so that those who choose to bet on this asset can truly realize what they are doing and can in all respects study the market and its components in the clearest and most transparent way possible.

We also invest a lot in compliance. Compliance with regulations is a key point for our company, as it instills in our users, but also in those who just want to enter the market, that type of trust and security that is difficult to obtain in any other way. And I can say that Binance Italy will continue to invest a lot in this aspect.

Moving on to the accounts, in 2022 Binance Italy broke through the wall of 3 million euros in revenues. What do you expect from 2023?

The 2022 budget is, in fact, based on the last quarter of the year. Therefore, it is to be expected that the 2023 budget will be much more prosperous. Trying to make a comparison with 2022, this year we should reach around 10 million in revenues, but there is still time before the official accounts are released and the last word has not yet been said.

While as regards the total cryptocurrencies held, in 2022 you had around 385 million euros under management. How has the situation changed a year later?

First of all, one thing must be kept in mind. We are not a bank, we are an exchange platform. Therefore, in reality, those cryptocurrencies are in no way from Binance Italy. And, indeed, technically, the entry in the balance sheet of the cryptocurrencies held by the company is accompanied by the “minus” sign, as it is a real debt towards our customers. The platform is nothing more than a custody from which users can withdraw their assets at any time. However, official data is not yet available, but users are growing and, inevitably, so is the assets managed.

