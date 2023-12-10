Suara.com – The marriage of Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana Vikri put Abidzar Al Ghifari’s name in the public spotlight. Even so, the name Abidzar is already familiar to the public.

The spotlight was given to him because he faithfully accompanied his older brother to his wedding on Sunday (10/12/2023). Apart from that, his presence made the public moved and cried at the same time.

The reason is, Abidzar Al Ghifari was present to replace the role of the late Uje. Apart from being the guardian during the contract, Abidzar was also present to replace Uje during the sungkeman procession.

So what is Abidzar Al Ghifari’s profile like? What is his career journey like? Read more in the description below.

Son of the late Uje

Umi Pipik’s family, Abidzar Al Ghifari, Adiba Khanza (instagram)

Abidzar Al Ghifari is known as the second child of Jefri Al Buchori and Pipik Dian Irawati. Or better known as Ustaz Jefri and Umi Pipik.

He has one older sister, namely Adiba Khanza. He also has two younger siblings named Ayla Azuhro and Attaya Bilal Rizkillah.

Like his extended family, Abidzar Al Ghifari adheres to Islam. Even the controversy over touching dogs didn’t change the religion he believed in.

His name is increasingly being noticed by the public, his father died and is gone forever. Apart from that, he was injured due to a fire in the house left by his father.

Career as an Actor

Abidzar Al-Ghifari (Instagram)

Unlike his parents, Abidzar did not pursue a career as a preacher. He chose to enter the world of entertainment as an actor.

Not alone, her older sister, Adiba Khanza, also has a career as an actress. However, her work is better known than that of her older sister.

During his time as an actor, he played roles in various films and web series. He played roles in There is Love in High School (2016) and Balada Si Roy (2023).

Abidzar Al Ghifari also stars in the web series Orange and Senja (2021). Followed by Cupcakes for Rain (2022) and Cool Boy vs Cool Girl (2022).

Replace the late Uje in Adiba Khanza’s marriage

Abidzar Al Ghifari at the wedding of Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana Vikri (special)

His success in the world of acting has made his name and that of his family increasingly the center of attention. Moreover, now, he is the brother-in-law of a famous and young footballer from Indonesia.

He is the brother-in-law of Egy Maulana Vikri who has played for various clubs from Europe. Even at his older brother’s wedding, Abidzar came directly to accompany his mother, Umi Pipik.

For this wedding, he changed his appearance to be more presentable. His appearance also received various positive comments.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, his attitude towards his brother-in-law was also discussed. During the sungkeman process, he hugged and held Egy’s cheek before giving up Adiba for her husband.