Lately there has been a return to talking about “biofuels” with what stop to petrol and diesel combustion cars scheduled for the year 2035 by the EU and following the latest opinion expressed by European Council with derogation to e-fuels requested by Germania.

Biofuels, what are they

The word “biofuel” is composed of the two terms “bio” and “fuel”. Bio indicates the process of biological fixation of inorganic carbon (mainly in the form of CO2) which transforms it into organic compounds, while fuel is an element that produces energy.

In short, biofuel is a hydrocarbon produced by a living organism. It is a fuel similar to e-fuel, but different in terms of production methods and origin. While e-fuels are fuels produced artificially by combining hydrogen and carbonnot of fossil origin, biofuels are produced through different chemical processes exploiting agricultural crops e Organic waste.

Biofuels, three generations

Biofuels are classified according to their generation and quantifiable in three generations:

first generation biofuels products using food crops, such as corn, sugar cane or palm oil;

second generation biofuels produced using non-food materials, such as agricultural wastewood and algae;

third generation biofuels produced using genetically modified organisms or algae cultures. These biofuels are still under development and may have greater potential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions than first and second generation biofuels.

Ethanol

A biofuel is ethanol, also called “ethyl alcohol” or simply “alcohol” which is the basis of all alcoholic beverages. In chemistry it has the acronym EtOH. It appears as a colorless liquid; It has a characteristic and pungent odor, with a slightly sweet taste. It tends to be volatile and extremely flammable. The flame it produces during combustion has a colour pale blueand therefore it is not very distinguishable in the presence of light.

Il ethanol-based fuel for cars you get mixing gasoline and ethanol pure in 3 different percentages, 5, 10 and 85%, and 3 types of ethanol fuel identified with the acronyms are obtained E5, E10, E85 as summarized in the table below.

Ethanol and Bioethanol

Ethanol and bioethanol are basically the same thing, a simple alcohol. The two different names essentially derive from the production method. Bioethanol is an ethanol produced by fermentation of a biomass containing sugars, which can be sugar cane or other crops such as artichokes, wood chips, waste straw or sawdust. From these materials, ethanol is generated by distillation, i.e bioethanol. The latter is also used as fuel for fireplaces, but is treated to have a very unpleasant taste and mistakenly prevent its consumption by humans.

Biodiesel

Il biodiesel it is a liquid fuel, transparent and amber in color. It is obtained fromvegetable oil (rapeseed, sunflower or others) and animal fats. It has a viscosity similar to that of diesel obtained from crude oil.

Biodiesel is not a pure and simple vegetable oil, such as rapeseed oil, but the result of a chemical process (transesterification of vegetable oils with ethyl or methyl alcohol) starting from these or other biological components. To identify the mixtures, coding is used BD (similar to BA for blends containing bio-alcohol).

Eni HVOlution biodiesel already on sale in Eni distributors

BD100 indicates pure biodiesel, while the blends are identified with the number that indicates the percentage of biodiesel: for example, BD20 for a diesel fuel cut at 20% with biodiesel. In the United States the acronym is similar, but without the D (B100, B20, B50, etc.). Laws.

Methanol

Il methanol it is produced in nature by the (alcoholic) fermentation of sugars and is the most widespread alcohol and the only one suitable for food consumption. Methanol is used as a fuel in racing cars. It can be produced from coal, natural gas, biomass and “captured” carbon dioxide.

Ethanol and methanol are a lot similar on a chemical level. Compared to ethanol, methanol has a carbon chain that is only one atom shorter (methanol (CH 3 OH), ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH)).

Methanol is also used in heavy vehicles in the transport sector.

Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol or wood spirit, is the simplest of alcohols. Its chemical formula is CH3OH (or, abbreviated, MeOH or MetOH). At room temperature, it appears as a colorless liquid with a characteristic odor. It is very volatile and extremely flammable. The methanol flame is invisible. It is completely soluble in many organic solvents, such as chloroform, and in water.

Among the nations that believe and invest in methanol is CHINA: last year (2022) the Chinese Ministry of Industry announced to “accelerate the adoption of methanol cars” to limit CO2 emissions by exploring new sources of power. Also Geely holding group, a well-known Chinese car manufacturer, had simultaneously announced tests of methanol fuel on a methanol hybrid car also intended for the European market. Laws

Biofuels and environmental impact

Biofuels, which Italy is focusing on, are fuels produced by renewable biological sources, such as plants, algae or organic waste. If they are used instead of traditional fossil fuels such as petroleum, to power vehicle engines and produce energy, they strongly reduce the environmental impact compared to fossil fuels, as the plants used to produce biofuels absorb CO2 from the atmosphere as they grow.

The European definition of “CO2 neutral fuels”has opened up the possibility of use on internal combustion engines even after 2035. The definition of “CO₂ Neutral Fuel” is in fact an absolute novelty in European legislation and it is assumed that it will have a significant impact on the entire European legislative process and will influence the Commission in the drafting of delegated acts relating to the new CO2 standards for cars.

