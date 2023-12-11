Water scarcity, land erosion, landslides and floods are just some of the effects of climate change. Phenomena that we are trying to remedy with currently uncertain outcomes. Among the solutions that are receiving growing interest are Nature-Based Solutions (NBS), i.e. alternative remedies for conserving and managing biodiversity in a sustainable manner, for example through the restoration of natural ecosystems with reforestation works or the protection of coasts from sea ​​erosion. Considerable investments are required to support the development of NBS solutions. To date, according to UNEP, the United Nations Environment Programme, investments in NBS amount to 154 billion euros per year, a figure that should be at least tripled by 2030 to ensure that solutions based on nature can express their potential in terms of safeguarding biodiversity.

Private investments and public funds

While on the one hand it is true that numerous governments are committed to allocating public funds to try to support the delicate environmental balance in the face of climate change, on the other, these are insufficient. Not to mention that funds with private capital currently represent only 17% of total investments. A sobering fact, especially considering that it is precisely the financial sector that is among those most at risk from the loss of biodiversity. At the same time, it appears clear that financial operators have a strategic role in increasing investments in NBS. The link between sustainable finance and the world economy, in fact, ensures that ESG investment choices, once aligned with the objectives of protecting biodiversity, direct capital towards companies truly committed to environmental sustainability, producing positive effects. Not for nothing, in the last two years the funds domiciled in Europe linked to the theme of biodiversity have seen a decisive boost, reaching the overall figure of 854 million euros, just as the number of financial products linked to the protection of ecosystems is growing on the market.

The virtuous actions to be implemented

In order to further accelerate investments in sustainable finance and support NBS, several actions are necessary. First of all, making certain and transparent data available on the actual impacts of nature-based solutions and on the companies involved in this area. Such data would thus constitute a concrete basis on which operators can make their choices. Another central aspect is the adequate information of investors on how they can contribute to defending and restoring ecosystems. In fact, simply greater sensitivity towards certain issues is not sufficient, but correct and complete information is needed. Finally, to accelerate action for biodiversity, the creation of an ecosystem would be needed where the public and private sectors act in synergy in order to actively support an economy with a positive impact on nature.