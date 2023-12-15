Suara.com – The captain of the Indonesian National Team, Asnawi Mangkualam, had a romantic relationship with a woman named Zhadela Putri. The two were said to have been dating.

However, now the relationship between Asnawi Mangkualam and Zhadela Putri has ended in early 2022. However, it is reported that the two of them currently still have a good friendship.

The emergence of the name Zhadela Putri cannot be separated from the status of Asnawi Mangkualam, who currently does not have a partner. Previously, it was reported that he was close to Fuji alias Fujianti Utami Putri.

Finally, the public was again curious about the figure of Zhadela Putri. This young woman, who often appears in a fashionable hijab, is said to be a special person who has stayed in Asnawi's heart.

This woman, born March 25 2000, also has a family background that is no joke. Because he is the second child of Andi Januar Jaury Darwis, a member of the South Sulawesi Province DPRD.

This 23 year old woman is also the only daughter in the family. His older brother's name is Muhammad Fadel Austin Ramadhan, while his younger brother is Muhammad Yusuf Zaky Mauraga.

She is more familiarly known as Dela. His hobby is traveling abroad. Some of the countries he has visited are Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Apart from that, Dela is also active on social media. Because, his Instagram account, @zhadela, currently has 107 thousand followers. This is what made Dela open a paid promotional service, aka endorsement, on her account.

Meanwhile, Dela's educational background is also quite interesting. After graduating from Athirah Islam High School (SMA), he then continued his education to college level.

Dela has studied and obtained a Bachelor of Political Science (SIP) from one of the well-known universities in Makassar, namely Hasanuddin University. He graduated on May 19, 2023.

When referring to her name, family background and appearance, Zhadela Putri is Muslim. Moreover, he also had time to study at a school that had an Islamic background.

Biography of Zhadela Putri

Portrait of Zhadela, daughter of a former Asnawi (Instagram/@zhadela)

Full Name: Zhadela Putri Arisafael Januar

Nickname: Dela

Place of Birth: Makassar

Date of Birth: March 25, 2000

Islam

Education: Athirah Islamic High School, Hasanuddin University

Contributor: Muh Faiz Alfarizie