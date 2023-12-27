Suara.com – Taking a look at the biodata and achievements of Witan Sulaeman, a European-trained Indonesian National Team player who became the talk of the town after he was caught cooking instant noodles.

Witan Sulaeman became the talk of the town among netizens after he was caught cooking instant noodles while undergoing the Indonesian National Team's training camp (TC) in Turkey.

The moment the 22 year old player cooked instant noodles was seen in the upload of his colleague, Marselino Ferdinan, on his Instagram Story.

In the upload, Witan is seen sitting cross-legged and is seen cooking instant noodles using an electric pan in his hotel room.

Suddenly Marselino Ferdinan's upload became a topic of conversation among netizens, especially Indonesian football fans.

Many criticized Witan's actions. The reason is, the player belonging to Persija Jakarta is considered not maintaining his nutritional intake ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup.

No wonder Witan's actions made his name a topic of conversation among many parties, most of whom were furious with his actions.

Therefore, it is interesting to examine the background of Witan Sulaeman. What are the biodata and achievements of this Indonesian National Team player?

Witan Sulaeman's biography

Name: Witan Sulaeman

Nickname: Witan

Place of Birth: Palu, October 8 2001

Age: 22 Years

Islam

Witan Sulaeman is an Indonesian footballer who was born in Palu, Central Sulawesi. He himself plays as a winger.

His career started at the Football School (SSB), namely SSB Galara and continued to the Ragunan Special School for Athletes (SKO).

His good work at a young age led Witan to his first professional career at a League 2 club, namely PSIM Yogyakarta in 2019.

After playing in League 2, Witan continued his career to Europe in 2020 by playing at Radnik Surdulica. But his work was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though his career had stalled in Europe, Witan was still able to attract the attention of other blue continent clubs. In 2021, he was also proposed to by Lechia Gdansk.

But at Lechia Gdansk, Witan only played in the Reserve Team. Less than a year later, he decided to play at FK Senica on loan.

At FK Senica, Witan was able to perform well during his loan period. No wonder, after his contract ended with Lechia Gdansk, he was proposed to by AS Trencin in 2022.

But at AS Trencin, Witan only played for six months. In early 2023, he returned to Indonesia and played for Persija Jakarta.

Now, the former Indonesian U-19 National Team player is also undergoing a loan period with Bhayangkara FC until the end of the 2023/2024 Liga 1 season.

Meanwhile, in his career at national team level, Witan has defended the Red and White banner since the age of 16. It is recorded that he played in the Indonesian U-19, U-22, U-23 and senior national teams.

Witan Sulaeman's achievements

Individual Achievements:

– Piala AFF 2020 Team of the Tournament / Starting XI terbaik

– Top Skor SEA Games 2011

Collective Achievements:

– 2019 AFF U-22 Cup Champion

– 2023 SEA Games Gold Medal

– 2019 SEA Games Silver Medal

– 2021 SEA Games Bronze Medal

– Top Three AFF U-19 Cup 2017 and 2018

