Bills, end of protected market: new measure in CDM to protect the weakest groups

Green light from the Council of Ministers to the new regulatory provision on the protected market in electricity supply sector. The decision, according to what Palazzo Chigi communicates, is in line with the commitments undertaken within the scope of the third installment of the Pnrrand was necessary to ensure a gradual and informed transition to the free market.

Circa four and a half million ‘vulnerable’ families will continue to benefit from electricity supplies at controlled prices also following the liberalization of the market, provided for by Law no. 124 of 2017 and the objectives of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) expected in 2021 as a condition for the payment of the third instalment. For the other families, currently in the protected market and corresponding to approximately four and a half million usersare introduced measures to ensure maximum information and the best conditions in the transition to the free electricity market, which already concerns around 21 million families. This is what is established by the provisions included in the energy decree, approved today by the Council of Ministers, and aimed at regulating the gradual transition to the free market of the nine million domestic users who still benefit from the protected market, while at the same time strengthening the tools aimed at preventing unjustified increases of prices and possible alterations in the conditions of electricity supply.

Limited to the supply of electricity for the benefit ofand non-vulnerable familiesPalazzo Chigi announces, by 10 January 2024 theidentification of the economic operators who will take over the supply. Users affected by the transition to the free market will be the recipients of a specific information campaign, as well as the main beneficiaries of constant monitoring of operators’ activities and price trends defined by Arera in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Safety energy and with the involvement of the most representative consumer associations. Furthermore, some are introduced simplifications in relation to the transfer of bank direct debit for the payment of bills, which is expected to be issued on a necessarily bimonthly basis, without prejudice to the user’s freedom to choose a supplier other than the one assigned following the competitive procedures and a different method of payment.

In compliance with the commitments undertaken with the Pnrr and in line with the European sector regulations, the methods for supplying electricity to the weakest social groups (vulnerable users) are defined, providing for an obligation to supply the economic operator identified at the end of a public procedure regulated by Arera. The maintenance of these users is guaranteed controlled prices even in the aftermath of the definitive cessation of the protected market regime, it is always explained by the Presidency of the Council.

