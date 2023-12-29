Dear bills, electricity decreasing in the first quarter of 2024

Electricity bill down 10.8% for the typical family in guardianship in first quarter 2024. Arera communicated this in a note. ''Towards the end of the year, tensions in the Middle East interrupted the downward trend in the prices of energy raw materials, including oil and natural gas,'' explains the Authority. The demand for gas ''remains limited and the level of European storage remains just under 90% of available capacity''. Furthermore, ''the contraction in gas consumption, especially in the thermoelectric sector, mainly due to the resumption of generation from the French nuclear park and the contribution of production from renewable sources, has favored the fall in the price of electricity in the current quarter (pun ) which, according to estimates, is expected to be around 114 euros/mwh in the first quarter of 2024.

The expenditure for the electricity bill of the typical family in the rolling year, between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024, will be approximately 684 euro, down 50% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year. Arera communicated this in a note. In detail of the individual components in the bill, the final price for the typical family is 25.24 euro cents per kWh, including taxes, compared to 28.29 euro cents per kWh in the previous quarter. The change of -10.8% is substantially linked to overall decrease in expenditure on energyapproximately -14%, counterbalanced by increases in regulated network tariffs (transport and meter management, +2.1%) and general system charges (+1.1%).

Arera reminds you that from January to obtain the social bonus an ISEE threshold of up to 9,530 euros will be required, which rises up to 20,000 euros for families with more than 3 children. Furthermore, the extraordinary contribution that increases with the number of family members is confirmed, applied automatically to those who already receive the electricity bonus, as provided for in the 2024 budget law, being examined by parliament. ''The reduction in electricity tariffs is undoubtedly good news for Italian consumers, but heavy uncertainties still reign in the energy sector linked to the end of the protected market''. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the tariff update decided today by Arera. The drop in electricity prices ''will lead to savings of around 82.5 on an annual basis per family, but starting from July Italians could face a heavy blow linked to the end of the protected electricity market'', he explains the association.

