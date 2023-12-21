Bills, Arera pushes the end of the protected market from April to July

L’He is nurturingthe Regulatory Authority for Energy, Network and Environment “based on the provisions of the latest energy decree 181/23to ensure a coherent conduct of the 'end of protection' process for non-vulnerable domestic electricity customers”, announces that it has set 1 July 2024 (compared to the expected April 1st) the date of activation of the Gradual Protection Service (Stg), the service to which non-vulnerable domestic electricity customers who have not yet chosen the free market at the time of 'end of protection' will be assigned.

The Authority had already approved, the day following the decree, the postponement of the auctions for the selection of operators who will carry out the service to January 10th.

The decision, as explained, “responds to several needs related to the decree: ensure customers have sufficient time to be informed through information campaigns which, according to decree 181/23, must be conducted by Ministry of the Environment: carry out preparatory activities for the operation of the TSG, including the implementation interventions of the provisions on the automatic transfer of authorizations for direct debit of bills issued by the operator of the TSG, from be completed by May 31, 2024; limit as much as possible the period between the assignment and the activation of the TSG”.

However, it remains the end date of the service assignment period remains unchangedfixed to March 31, 2027in line with the provisions of the ministerial decree of 17 May 2023. The texts of the communications that must be sent to customers currently under greater protection by the relevant merchants are also adapted, ensuring that they are carried out after the auctions and close to the start of the service with gradual protections, i.e. between April and June 2024.

