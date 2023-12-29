Seven years after her death, Carrie Fisher, the iconic Star Wars actress, is remembered once again by her daughter, Billie Lourd, through a beautiful tribute on social networks.

It seems unbelievable, but yesterday, December 27, it was no more and no less than seven years since the death of Carrie Fisher, iconic actress from the Star Wars saga whose sad news moved the entire world.

Revered for her role as the Princess Leia in the galactic franchise, Fisher died on December 27, 2016 as a result of cardiorespiratory arrest, whose last participation in the saga took place in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and recovering scenes discarded from her for Star Wars Episode IX: The rise of Skywalker and appear at the closing of the Saga Skywalker.

The Star Wars star receives a nice tribute from his daughter

Seven years after her death, Billie Lourd, daughter of Carrie Fisher and actress who has participated with her in the latest installments of Star Wars, wanted to share a beautiful tribute to her mother on social networks.

Lourd has shared a photo on Instagram of herself when she was a girl on the beach with Fisher, which she accompanied with the following text.

“It's been 7 years since my mother died (but who's counting? Me, I guess?). Each anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some make me angry, some make me cry all day, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things at once.

This year, when I woke up, I felt grateful, or 'sad', if you will. Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation that I have never had before. It makes me absorb every moment of joy as if it were my last.. Today I was holding my daughter as she slept in my arms and my eyes filled with tears of joy.

I laughed at myself and then cried more because I was laughing. I felt my mother's presence like the heat of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day. The kind of heat where you unknowingly close your eyes, breathe slowly through your nose, and smile.

I miss her every day, but the cliché is also true: she is with me every day, she instills even more joy in my happy moments. As I tell my son, she lives in the stars and she sure makes my life shine. I send my love to all who suffer. And I hope everyone can feel a little flicker of pain among all the feelings that pain inevitably brings.”

To this day, not only her daughter, but everyone remembers Carrie Fisher fondly. At the beginning of 2023, the actress has been included posthumously on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in an event in which she attended Billie Lourd alongside Mark Hamill.

For many Star Wars fans, the loss of Carrie Fisher still hurts and many make their own tributes to the iconic Princess Leia through social networks.