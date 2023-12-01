In addition to basing their fortunes on shares of the companies that many of them have created, or investing their fortunes in third-party companies, millionaires manage to maintain the profitability of their money by investing in the most diverse businesses. From buying basketball teams like Steve Ballmer, to Gwyneth Paltrow’s scented candles.

One of the new millionaires who is applying the most creativity to this investment diversification is Kaitlyn Siragusa, real name of the streamer known as Amouranth for her controversial Hot Tub videos in which she did live shows from her hot tub or for getting scandalous amounts of money while sleeping. According to the streamer, the phrase “I have land” once again has the sense of wealth and purchasing power that we thought was lost.

Creative diversification. The content creator has made public through her secondary profile on X her the nature of her latest investment idea: farmland. Amouranth claims to have invested 17 million dollars in purchasing a total of 896 hectares of land distributed in several parcels throughout the states of Florida and surrounding areas, with the option to purchase 376 more hectares for a price of 7.2 million dollars more.

Siragusa indicates that the acquired land is dedicated to the cultivation of Valencia variety oranges, especially suitable for making juice with them.

It is not the first time that the streamer has started projects that, apparently, have nothing to do with her main activity. A few months ago she already surprised everyone by announcing that she had invested in buying several service stations and a few weeks ago she announced a new brand of beer that was somewhat peculiar: she would make beers with her vaginal fluids.

A stable long-term investment. The streamer joked, justifying her investment using an English proverb: “Buy land; “They don’t produce them anymore.” As always, popular wisdom is spot on, since as she herself indicates in her statement, farmland in the United States has appreciated by 600% between 1945 and 2015.





Price per arable acre in the United States





Profitability from 2022 of arable land by state

Official data from the United States Department of Agriculture indicate that cropland in the United States has appreciated at a rate of 12.56% in recent years, although in 2022 the average rate of 7.4% dropped. That is to say, if someone invested $10,000 in 2000 in this type of land, its current value would be about $96,200.

In addition, given the nature of the investment, cropland may benefit from tax exemptions provided for in Annex F for farmers, ranchers and fishermen.

Guru Bill Gates. The content creator joked in her message that one day she would surpass Bill Gates’ investments in number of acres, something for which she will need a few more years of savings and, above all, a lot of money. The founder of Microsoft has been purchasing different areas of land distributed in up to 18 states, and together they add up to about 275,000 acres, which amounts to about 111,288 hectares of arable land.

