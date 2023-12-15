Few figures shine with their own light like Bill Gates, Elon Musk o Steve Jobs. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the Microsoft co-founder has revealed an aspect in which he feels superior to other technology giants: his personality.

The triad formed by Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Steve Jobs has always been a focus of attention. In this comparison, Gates has described himself as “very nice” in contrast to his colleagues, highlighting subtle but significant differences in temperament.

Bill Gates has changed a lot since his youth. In his 20s, Gates was totally immersed in Microsoft, not believing in weekends or vacations. This monomaniacal, yet intense, approach helped form a solid foundation for his current innovation-focused thinking.

Gates has emphasized how his gentle, less confrontational approach sets him apart, he believes, from other tycoons. It is this new facet of today's nostalgic and reflective Bill Gates.

Steve Jobs had philosophical and personal differences with Bill Gates

Recalling his intense rivalry with Steve Jobs, he noted how the Apple founder criticized his focus on market share. Without a doubt, Steve Jobs lived up to his fame and left us with that aggressive and mythical advertising confrontation between both companies or Steve Jobs' mockery about Windows Vista.

The rivalry between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs was not only professional, but also personal and philosophical. While Bill Gates criticized Apple products for being expensive and closed, Steve Jobs despised Gates' obsession with market share, creating a visual contrast between aesthetics and functionality.

The tension between Elon Musk and Bill Gates would be economic in nature

Gates' relationship with Elon Musk has also had its ups and downs. Tension arose when Elon Musk learned that Bill Gates had bet against Tesla shares. Despite these challenges.

Bill Gates remembers how he was hostile after learning of his position against Tesla. Something that is noted in the reading of the shared biographer of Jobs and Musk: Walter Isaacson.

Looking back, Gates sees his early intensity as a positive experience. Even today, this perspective informs his approach to problems, looking at them through the lens of innovation.

So, Bill Gates believes that he stands out for his kindness in a technological world often marked by strong and competitive personalities.. His approach contrasts with that of figures like Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, demonstrating that technology and kindness can coexist harmoniously. This aspect, kindness, is where Gates clearly sees himself as superior.