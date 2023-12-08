Years ago Bill Gates He stopped being CEO of Microsoft. Far from retiring, he has remained in the media spotlight thanks to his foundation, and his financial contributions to companies and technologies that fight against climate change, poverty and diseases. It is not strange that He defines himself as “a good guy”, compared to Steve Jobs and Elon Musk.

The founder of Microsoft has just received the Peter G. Peterson Leadership Excellence Award, presented by the Economics Club of New York. During the gala, Bill Gates gave an interview reported by Business Insider.

Bill Gates talked about the lessons he learned from founding Microsoft, and inevitably came out the comparison with Elon Musk and Steve Jobs.

Bill Gates, a friendlier boss than Elon Musk and Steve Jobs

In the interview, Bill Gates said that “Everyone is different. Elon pushes a lot, maybe too much. Steve Jobs pushed a lot, maybe too much. I consider myself very nice compared to those guys,” he says, laughing.

Bill Gates’ relationship with Steve Jobs and Elon Musk cannot be considered a friendship. With Steve Jobs he was an ally at first, rivals later, although after the death of the Apple founder, Gates recognized that this rivalry benefited both companies.

With Elon Musk it is different. They have clashed on many issues, such as climate change or space colonization, and Elon Musk has fallen out with him since he learned that Gates had invested 500 million in a short position against Tesla, which basically consists of betting that Tesla was going to fail.

Despite these differences, during the interview the Microsoft founder acknowledged that “it takes a certain intensity to be the leader of an innovative company.” He remembered his years in which he had no vacations or weekends, he only dedicated himself to Microsoft.

Bill Gates considers himself a “nicer” boss compared to Steve Jobs and Elon Musk. External appearances prove him right, although we would have to see what his former employees who had their license plates spied on say about him…