Countries with preferential taxation, the “paradise” of Big Tech such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft. 13.6 billion avoided in 2022 alone

In about four years, the web giants have saved around 50 billion euros in taxes. As? Simple, thanks to the countries a preferential taxation. This was revealed by a study by Mediobancawho explains that, only in 2022, global players such as Microsoft e Alphabet – but not only that – they were able to save 13.6 billion.

L’average rate is equal to 15.1% in 2022, lower than the theoretical one of 21.9%, average calculated based on the Village where the multinationals of the Web are based. In detail, in the period 2019-2022, taxation in countries with preferential taxation determined for Tencent, Microsoft e Alphabet a tax saving of 19.2 billion, 12.3 billion and 7.1 billion respectively. From 2024 it should also become operational in Italy Global minimum tax which will lead to the application of the 15% rate on the profits made by multinationals with an annual turnover exceeding 750 million.

162 million paid to Italian tax authorities

But for the branches? In 2022, the subsidiaries of the Internet giants paid 162 million to the Italian tax authorities, for an effective tax rate of 28.3%. Also considering the provision for the payment of Digital Service Taxthe tax rate would rise to 36%.

The top 25 web giants account for 90% of Italian GDP

But that is not all. Another interesting fact that emerges from the report Mediobanca it is like in 2022 the aggregate turnover of the 25 largest WebSoft reached 1,792 billion euros, equal to approximately 90% of Italian GDP.

And as one might expect, almost all of the revenues of these “big” companies were produced in Chinese and in United States. In detail, as reported by TgCom24, 70% of the turnover was generated by the US giants, 26% by the Chinese ones and only 4% by groups from other nations. The turnover is increasingly concentrated: the top three players, Amazon, Alphabet e Microsoftrepresent more than half of aggregate revenues, with Amazon (481.9 billion, of which 46.5% generated by retail), in first position since 2014, which alone concentrates over a quarter of it.

