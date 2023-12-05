Alarms! NON arriva Big Snow!

For the umpteenth time some of the major media outlets have followed up on the frequently alarmist forecasts of the usual (private) weather site, ILmeteo.it.

TV, newspapers, web publications, radio. Almost no one excluded.

The Meteo Expert meteorologists, all graduates in Atmospheric Physics and all certified, together with other experts and following the main physical-mathematical models, had for days been predicting snow at 200-300 meters above sea level with some “choreographic” flakes even in plain but nothing more. A normal snowfall at low hill altitudes, less and less frequent due to the climate crisis.

Yet everyone once again gave credit to those who perhaps, in this case, should not have had so much credit.

Because there are two cases: or whoever manages that site is not able to make a weather forecast (it would be nice to know if the owner has a degree in Physics or a degree in some subject related to Meteorology) or he makes a mistake knowing he is making a mistake and has no interest in disseminating information that is respectful of users who are concerned, of professional ethics, of Civil Protection, of municipalities that are alert.

This way of acting is a enormous damage for all Meteorology.

Who pays? Nobody. Who profits from it? Only those who promote this incorrect information, because by increasing clicks you increase turnover. Maybe the trick is that the clicks soar with every proclamation of big snow, arctic sabre, poppee, caronti, cerberi or snow bombs? Maybe that’s the trick? Exaggerate to collect clicks? We don’t know for sure, but there is certainly doubt.

Among the pillars of journalism is the verification and quality of sources. How can you rely on a “source” that every now and then tends to increase the forecast to make it more clickable? How do journalists spread these predictions without also asking other sources? It almost seems that some media have only the same source even in cases of obvious error such as this announced and sensationally wrong big snow. How can we talk about the climate crisis and then treat meteorology like a freak show without considering that unfortunately we now die from bad weather? Have the catastrophic events of recent months in Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany taught us nothing?

This phenomenon happens ONLY in Italy. Will we ever get meteorological information worthy of the name? Will the private meteorology sector ever be regulated? For those who still don’t know, Italian Meteorology is without rules, that is, a real Wild West where the fastest wins, not the most careful and moderate.

Luigi Latini, Judith Jaquet