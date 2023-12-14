Biden described the agreement as a “historic achievement,” noting that “there is great work ahead of us to continue to reach global climate goals.”

He added, “The goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius is within reach, and today's result puts us at that goal,” adding that there is “a big step approaching.”

The COP28 Conference of the Parties in the UAE ratified an unprecedented, historic international agreement to address the repercussions of climate change, which constitutes an exceptional turning point in the process of international climate action.

COP28 achieved an outcome that respects science and preserves the possibility of avoiding the increase in global temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius in response to the global toll, while the Conference of the Parties witnessed negotiating and diplomatic efforts made by the conference presidency throughout the year to communicate with all parties in preparation for the conference.

COP28 succeeded in developing the system of conferences of the parties and including comprehensive provisions related to traditional fuels for the first time in the text of the final agreement, which benefits both small developing countries and countries with large economies and contributes to achieving fundamental progress towards implementing global climate goals and providing the necessary investments to achieve them.