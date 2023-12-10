USA 2024, the Biden-Trump duel heats up. Sleepy Joe attacks: “Trump represents threats to this country”

Not just there war in Ukraine and tensions within Congress to send new military funds a Kiev, the increasingly bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas– in the Middle East, the accusations judicial against his son Hunter; another trouble is falling on the American president in office Joe Biden: according to the latest Wall Street Journal poll, his political support at home is at its lowest. For first time voters clearly prefer Donald Trump in a head-to-head for the White House: 47% to 43%, but in an election with five independent candidates his advantage rises by six points. Only 23% of voters say Biden’s policies have helped them, while 53% say they have been hurt. In contrast, about half of voters say that the policies of Trump he helped them. Only 37% approve of Biden’s performance as president, the lowest level in WSJ polls since 2020, while 61% rate it overall. A negative record.



Meanwhile, Biden, in clear political difficulty, has decided to play the “democratic danger” card against his probable one opponent for them 2024 presidential election. “Donald Trump poses many threats to this country. From the right to choose, to civil rights, to the right to vote, to America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat of all is the one Trump poses to our democracy. If we lose this , we lose everything,” Biden said at a campaign event in California. The president said the United States cannot afford to risk having Trump in office on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, in 2026.

“All we have to do is take the field. Get out there again and make our voices heard,” he urged. “You may remember on January 6, Trump sitting for hours in his private dining room near the Oval Office, watching everything that was happening on TV. The mob that attacks the Capitol Hill police, kills and desecrates the Capitol“he continued, calling the tycoon “the first losing candidate in history to refuse to accept the will of the people.” Biden concluded by warning that despite everything he has done, Trump promised to be worse in his second term. “He is threatening to use the US Army on the streets of America to hunt down his political opponents”, he warned. Finally he recalled his predecessor’s promise of wanting to be a dictator but “only on the first day”. “Well, thank God, only for one day”, he ironically, making himself the sign of the cross.

